Cianbro’s Peter Vigue a few short years ago envisioned and championed the building of a limited-access expressway crossing Maine to and from the Canadian Maritimes to the Province of Quebec — the East-West Highway. Contained within that project were easement potentials for transmission lines, pipelines and proximities to potential solar farm sites.
Such “bundled accesses” would have avoided the current Central Maine Power corridor request and the failure of a pipeline project through Massachusetts, and would have avoided more unsightly, bird-killing windmills.
So often our visions are clouded and lack scope; long-term benefits become casualties.
N. Blake Bartlett
Hallowell
