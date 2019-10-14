APPLETON — The Alternatives to Violence Project Maine will present the Basic AVP Workshop from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 19 and 20, at Appleton Library, 2916 Sennebec Road.
The workshop is an intensive, experiential workshop that teaches conflict resolution skills in a fun and engaging way. Through shared experiences, interactive exercises, games, and role-plays, those who attend can learn to see beyond differences and discover the power within to transform our lives.
The cost is $20, full and partial scholarships are available on request. This is not a library-sponsored event.
For more information or to register, call 790-0221 or email [email protected].
