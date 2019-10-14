The Sixth annual Rangeley Oktoberfest Brat & Strudel Contest was held Oct. 4, sponsored by the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce and hosted by The Rangeley Inn and Tavern.
Local chefs prepared their best brat and strudel and their entries were judged by both a panel of expert judges (Jonathan Krach, Glenn Yankee and Gary Priest) and a popular vote cast by the nearly 100 attendees.
The winners:
Judges’ Vote
• Brat – Forks in the Air Mountain Bistro
• Strudel – Parkside & Main
Popular Vote
• Brat – Rangeley IGA
• Strudel – Forks in the Air Mountain Bistro
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Editorials
Our View: New holiday a chance to tell new stories
-
Editorials
Our View: New holiday a chance to tell new stories
-
Politics
Tae Chong says school board and professional experience sets him apart
-
Letters to the Editor
Let’s make it ‘Heritage Day’
-
Things to Do
Eat & Run: Earlier might be better for breakfast at Madden’s