Judges’ Vote – Brat winner – Forks in the Air Mountain Bistro. From left are Karen Seaman and her grandson Calvin. The bistro also was the Winner, Popular Vote – Strudel. Photo courtesy of the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce

The Sixth annual Rangeley Oktoberfest Brat & Strudel Contest was held Oct. 4, sponsored by the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce and hosted by The Rangeley Inn and Tavern.

Winner, Judges’ Vote – Strudel – Parkside & Main with Jarrod Beedy. Photo courtesy of the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce

Local chefs prepared their best brat and strudel and their entries were judged by both a panel of expert judges (Jonathan Krach, Glenn Yankee and Gary Priest) and a popular vote cast by the nearly 100 attendees.

Winner, Popular Vote – Brat – Rangeley IGA, with Buzzy Jensen. Photo courtesy of the Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce

The winners:
Judges’ Vote
• Brat – Forks in the Air Mountain Bistro
• Strudel – Parkside & Main

 

Popular Vote
• Brat – Rangeley IGA
• Strudel – Forks in the Air Mountain Bistro

