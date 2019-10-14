AUGUSTA — Capital Area Technical Center has announced that Amber Fredette and Mitchell Gamage were named the September Students of the Month, according to a news release from the center.

Fredette, of Readfield, is a senior at Maranacook Community High School in Readfield. She is enrolled in the Certified Nursing Assistant program.

“Amber is an amazing young lady with many talents! Amber takes pride in her work, is dependable, well organized and a team player,” Karen Parker, Certified Nursing Assistant program instructor said, according to the release.

After graduation, Fredette plans to attend college and pursue a career in the medical field.

Gamage, of Vassalboro, is a senior at Erskine Academy in South China. He is enrolled in the Electrical Technology program for the second year.

“Mitchell is a hard-working and consistent student. He embraces new challenges that come with lab work,”Michael Parent, Electrical Technology program instructor, said, according to the release.

Gamage is still trying to decide on an exact path after graduation, but definitely wants a career in the electrical field.

