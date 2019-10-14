JEFFERSON — St. Giles Episcopal Church will host a kids’ version of the Paint Nite Maine program, but it will take place not at night, rather from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at 72 Gardiner Road.

The children will be taught how to paint their version of the Halloween cat and pumpkin image. All materials and instruction will be provided by the organization, and each painter will leave with a finished canvas; snacks will be available.

The cost will be $20, or $35 for two children, payment is due at the door.

All net proceeds will benefit St. Giles. Partial proceeds of the event will benefit the St. Giles Backpack Program, which each year gathers backpacks filled with school supplies to donate to Jefferson, Whitefield and Windsor schools.

For reservations, call 549-7872 and leave your name, number of children attending, and a phone number where you can be reached. Space is limited.

