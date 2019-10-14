Author May Davidson, of Whitefield and Round Pond, will be the guest speaker at the 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, meeting of the Jefferson Historical Society at the Old Jefferson Town House, 7 Gardiner Road, Jefferson, according to a news release from the society.

Davidson will share some of the many challenges, tribulations and joys she and her late husband Jim met over the seven decades of trying to establish a home on the Maine coast.

Falling in love as teenagers they were determined to do as her book title says, “Whatever it Takes,” to make this dream come true.

That journey involved clamming, lobstering, working as a telephone operator for the Nash Phone Company and many entrepreneurial endeavors from raising broiler chickens, creating a lobster trap sawmill to raising purebred sheep before finding their success with the iconic Maine Buoy Bell, according to the release.

The program will follow a brief JHS business meeting.

For more information, call 549-5258 or 549-5592.

