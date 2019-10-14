WALES — Julie Mooney scored two goals to lead the Oak Hill field hockey team past Boothbay, 3-1, in a Mountain Valley Conference game Monday afternoon.

Desirae Dumais added a goal for Oak Hill (9-5-0) while Nataleigh Moody made two saves.

Chloe Arsenault scored for Boothbay (5-8-0) and Jaelyn Crocker stopped 24 shots.

BOYS SOCCER

TEMPLE 3, VINALHAVEN/NORTH HAVEN 3: Stevo Kruta, Nathan Riportella and Jay Sakaguchi all scored as the Bereans earned the East/West Conference tie in Waterville.

Joshua Wiles made three saves for Temple (6-3-3). The Bereans outshot the visitors by a 32-11 count.

Hunter Ames scored all three goals for Vinalhaven/North Haven (2-7-2).

GIRLS SOCCER

TEMPLE 5, VINALHAVEN/NORTH HAVEN 0: Hannah Hubbard scored three goals to lead the Bereans to the East/West Conference shutout in Waterville.

Brianna Hubbard added a pair of goals for Temple (10-2-0). The Bereans held the visitors to just one shot attempt in the 80 minutes.

Vinalhaven/North Haven dropped to 0-10-0.

