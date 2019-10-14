Desirae Dumais added a goal for Oak Hill (9-5-0) while Nataleigh Moody made two saves.
Chloe Arsenault scored for Boothbay (5-8-0) and Jaelyn Crocker stopped 24 shots.
BOYS SOCCER
TEMPLE 3, VINALHAVEN/NORTH HAVEN 3: Stevo Kruta, Nathan Riportella and Jay Sakaguchi all scored as the Bereans earned the East/West Conference tie in Waterville.
Joshua Wiles made three saves for Temple (6-3-3). The Bereans outshot the visitors by a 32-11 count.
Hunter Ames scored all three goals for Vinalhaven/North Haven (2-7-2).
GIRLS SOCCER
TEMPLE 5, VINALHAVEN/NORTH HAVEN 0: Hannah Hubbard scored three goals to lead the Bereans to the East/West Conference shutout in Waterville.
Brianna Hubbard added a pair of goals for Temple (10-2-0). The Bereans held the visitors to just one shot attempt in the 80 minutes.
Vinalhaven/North Haven dropped to 0-10-0.
