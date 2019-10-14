A mid-week nor’easter is expected to bring heavy rain and gusty winds to Maine.
A nor’easter is a storm along the east coast of North America, so called because the winds over the coastal area are typically from the northeast.
Heavy rainfall is expected Wednesday evening through Thursday. A strong low-pressure system will bring long-lasting rainfall and some heavy downpours along with some strong wind.
Rainfall amounts should be around 1-2 inches or more with wind gusts over 30 mph.
Power outages are possible.
The storm also has a good shot of stripping the great peak foliage Mainers are currently enjoying.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Life & Culture
‘Dirt Road Home’ set for Farmington
-
Boston Bruins
Pastrnak scores all four Boston goals in win over Anaheim
-
Nation & World
Census Bureau asking states for drivers license, citizenship, government assistance info
-
Local & State
Augusta Housing Authority’s proposal for Gage Street park hits snag
-
Local & State
Sanford police investigate indecent exposure incidents