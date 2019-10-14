A mid-week nor’easter is expected to bring heavy rain and gusty winds to Maine.

A nor’easter is a storm along the east coast of North America, so called because the winds over the coastal area are typically from the northeast.

Heavy rainfall is expected Wednesday evening through Thursday. A strong low-pressure system will bring long-lasting rainfall and some heavy downpours along with some strong wind.

Rainfall amounts should be around 1-2 inches or more with wind gusts over 30 mph.

Power outages are possible.

The storm also has a good shot of stripping the great peak foliage Mainers are currently enjoying.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: