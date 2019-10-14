PITTSFIELD – Dorothy C. Dunphy, 84, died peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Pittsfield.

Dot was born on Feb. 15, 1935, in Ripley, a daughter of Vernard and Abigail (Sawtelle) Lancaster. She graduated from Newport High School with the class of 1953 and married her soulmate, Linwood “Red” Dunphy, on July 19, 1953. Her past employment included Northeast Shoe and Bud’s Shop and Save in Pittsfield.

Dot enjoyed camping, attending craft fairs, taking pictures, and scrapbooking. She also liked collecting and decorating for every season. She was fond of her flower gardens and enjoyed covered bridges and lighthouses. Family times were the most precious to her. She loved getting everyone together and enjoyed attending all the functions of the kids, grandkids and great-grandkids. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

She is survived by four children, Paul Dunphy of Clinton, James Dunphy and wife, Pamela of Pittsfield, Colleen Martin and husband, Steve of Pittsfield and Roger Dunphy of Pittsfield; six grandchildren, Celeste Bellerose and husband, Jason, Steven Dunphy and wife, Maghan, Kory Martin and Amy Bennett, Bradley Martin and wife, Gretchen, Gavin Dunphy and companion, Samantha Turcotte and Justine Dunphy; six great-grandchildren, Haley, Lauren, Brayden, Mada, Carli and Daisy; brothers, Duane Lancaster and Clyde “Leftie” Lancaster and wife, Sherry; mother of Gavin and Justine, Donna Dunphy of Pittsfield; many nieces and nephews; many special friends; and her beloved cat, Morris.

She was predeceased by her parents; her loving husband, Linwood “Red” Dunphy; and her brother and his wife, Wayne and Doris Lancaster.

The family wishes to express their gratitude to Debbie Fuller, Bobbi-Jo Sands, Hospice and the Sebasticook Valley Hospital for their wonderful care.

The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at the Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home, 191 Hartland Ave., Pittsfield. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at the funeral home with Rev. Glenn Nichols officiating. A committal will immediately follow at the Village Cemetery, Peltoma Ave., Pittsfield. A gathering will be held at Dot’s home, immediately following the committal and all are welcome.

