RE: President Donald Trump’s “arms for ‘dirt'” deal.
Reveille has sounded, but almost all Republican legislators are AWOL. (A few Democrats too.)
They — the Republicans — continue to soil themselves by their silence.
And never mind playing me for a fool with statements by Rep. Jim Jordan to the effect that President Trump was just kidding when he invited China to investigate the Bidens.
Powers McGuire
Augusta
