RE: President Donald Trump’s “arms for ‘dirt'” deal.

Reveille has sounded, but almost all Republican legislators are AWOL. (A few Democrats too.)

They — the Republicans — continue to soil themselves by their silence.

And never mind playing me for a fool with statements by Rep. Jim Jordan to the effect that President Trump was just kidding when he invited China to investigate the Bidens.

 

Powers McGuire

Augusta

