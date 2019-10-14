SeniorsPlus will present two listening sessions as part of the development of the 2021-25 State Plan on Aging.

Sessions are planned for 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at SeniorsPlus, 10 Falcon Road, in Lewiston, and fron 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at the Comfort Inn, 1022 U.S. Route 2, in Wilton.

Maine is in the process of developing the 2021-25 State Plan on Aging. This plan is the road map for developing services that focus on Maine’s older population and adults with disabilities, according to a news release from SeniorsPlus.

The University of Southern Maine, in partnership with the Maine Department of Health and Human Services/Office of Aging and Disability Services, will host these community listening sessions. All are invited but presenters are especially interested in hearing from Maine’s older adults, adults with physical disabilities, caregivers, pre-retirees, veterans and service providers.

“These Listening Sessions offer a unique opportunity for older people and people with disabilities, as well as their caregivers and providers, to be heard,” said Betsy Sawyer-Manter, President and CEO of SeniorsPlus, according to the release. “The impact of the Strategic Plan will be felt for years, so it’s important to participate in helping to determine the outcome.”

Space is limited and RSVP is required by calling 795-4010 or 800-427-1241.

Established in 1972 and headquartered in Lewiston, SeniorsPlus is the Western Maine designated Area Agency on Aging covering Franklin, Oxford and Androscoggin counties. The overall program goal of SeniorsPlus is to assist older people and adults with disabilities in its tri-county area to remain safely at home for as long as possible. The mission of SeniorsPlus is to enrich the lives of older people and adults with disabilities. SeniorsPlus believes in supporting the independence, dignity and quality of life of those we serve. It serves more than 17,000 individuals annually.

