WATERVILLE— Thomas College will hold is fall open house events Saturday, Oct. 19, and Nov. 9 at Thomas College’s campus, 180 West River Road.

The day will kick off at 9 a.m. with a conversation with President Laurie Lachance and Provost Dr. Thomas Edwards, then on to one to ones with faculty and students in their majors of interest, campus tours, admissions and financial aid information, and the day ends with lunch under the tent while checking out Homecoming and Family Weekend’s festivities and athletic games.

There will be an on-the-spot admissions session to students who bring their high school transcript and college essay.

To reserve a spot, visit thomas.edu or call 859-1101.

