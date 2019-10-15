MOUNT VERNON — Marine Mammals of Maine, an animal and humane society in Harpswell, will share a seal’s journey at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Dr. Shaw Memorial Library, 344 Pond Road.

The program will cover from stranding to release, and all of the obstacles in between. Seal basics will be discussed such as whether it’s normal for them to be out of the water and why you might see a baby on its own, and then dive into when and why seals need our help.

Those who attend also can learn what the organization is, what they do, the animals they care for, and how you can help.

This is a family friendly program, lasting about an hour.

For more information about the society, visit mmome.org.

For more information, call the library at 293-2502.

