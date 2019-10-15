After a decade of local ownership, the Maine Red Claws are now a subsidiary as well as an affiliate of the NBA’s Boston Celtics.

Four members of the Celtics front office were at the Portland Expo Tuesday morning to officially announce the team has completed its purchase of the G League franchise, finalizing a transaction first announced in late July.

Bill Ryan Jr., the Red Claws chairman and formerly its principal owner, said then that “we are thrilled that the Celtics will continue to build upon the success we have had in making the Red Claws an important part of the Maine community.”

Terms of the deal were not announced. Four years ago, a Sports Business Journal story pegged expansion fee paid by Toronto’s Raptors 905 G-League club at $6 million and noted a $4 million price tag on the 2014 purchase of the Westchester Knicks by the NBA’s New York Knicks.

The G League enters the 2019-20 season with 28 franchises, leaving only two NBA teams without their own affiliate, the Portland Trail Blazers and Denver Nuggets. Of those 28 franchises, all but two are fully owned and operated by their NBA parent club. The Houston Rockets and Detroit Pistons still have hybrid affiliations of the sort that had been used in Maine, where local ownership took care of business and community relations and the NBA club operated all things basketball.

The Red Claws begin their 11th season on Nov. 9 at Delaware. Their home opener is scheduled for Nov. 15 against Fort Wayne at the Expo.

