Portland-based Foreside Financial Group has acquired an Atlanta-based regulatory compliance consulting firm called Compliance Advisory Services for an undisclosed sum.

Foreside Financial offers regulatory and compliance services to clients in the asset management industry, with roughly 140 employees in Portland and a number of regional offices including New York and Boston.

The company said its acquisition of Compliance Advisory Services, which has three employees, will expand its footprint and capture additional market share. The acquisition comes less than a year after Foreside acquired NCS Regulatory Compliance of Londonderry, New Hampshire, and two years after Foreside was purchased by Lovell Minnick Partners, a private equity firm based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

“This acquisition is a fundamental step in a series of roll-ups that will keep us at the forefront of the regulatory consulting landscape,” said David Whitaker, president of Foreside Financial, in a statement.

