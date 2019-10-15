WINTHROP — Gabrielle Chessie scored twice after halftime to help the Oak Hill girls soccer team edge Winthrop, 2-1, in a Mountain Valley Conference game Tuesday afternoon.

Paige Gonya made four saves to preserve the win for Oak Hill (9-3-0). Julia Noel had an assist.

Aaliyah WilsonFalcone scored the lone goal for Winthrop (7-4-1).

RICHMOND 10, VALLEY 0: Bry Shea and Paige Lebel each scored twice as the Bobcats pulled away for the East/West win in Richmond. Bre Vintinner, Abby Johnson, Bry Lancaster, Lorelei Zoulamis, Lindsie Irish and Alyssa Letendre also netted goals for Richmond (9-3-0). Leah Wescott had three assists in the win. Jada Ward made 13 saves for Valley (2-10-0).

BOYS SOCCER

HALL-DALE 11, MOUNTAIN VALLEY 0: Akira Warren scored six goals to inch closer to the school’s single-season record as the Bulldogs toppled Mountain Valley for the second time in less than a week.

Josh Nadeau and Camden Adams each added a pair of goals for Hall-Dale (13-0-1). Kai Lucas, Beka Bolkvadez and Adam Scovil also found the back of the net, while Sam Sheaffer made one save to post his sixth shutout of the season.

Mountain Valley dropped to 1-11-1.

WINTHROP 6, SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 2: Rowan Goebel-Bain had a hand in five of the six Rambler goals in the MVC win in Jay.

Goebel-Bain finished with four goals and an assist for Winthrop (6-7-0), which scored three times in the second half to break open a one-goal game through 40 minutes. Kjaergaard Andreas and Colby Emery also potted goals in the win, and Jacob Smith made six saves in the nets.

Jack Gilbert and Caleb Finelli scored for Spruce Mountain (3-11-0).

RICHMOND 10, VALLEY 0: Dakotah Gilpatrick scored five goals as the Bobcats cruised to the East/West Conference win in Richmond.

Andrew Vachon had three goals and six assists, figuring in all but one of the goals for Richmond (9-2-1). Cole Alexander added a pair of goals of his own in the win.

Tom Bishop made 19 saves for Valley (2-8-0).

