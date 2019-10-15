Astronaut Jessica Meir will have to wait an extra day or two for her first spacewalk.

The Caribou native had been scheduled for a spacewalk Wednesday, but will instead go out the hatch of the International Space Station on Thursday or Friday as part of the first all-female spacewalk, NASA announced Tuesday.

Meir, who arrived at the space station on Sept. 25, had been scheduled for a spacewalk Wednesday with astronaut Andrew Morgan to continue work to upgrade the power system on the orbiting laboratory.

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said in a tweet on Tuesday that the first all-female spacewalk with Meir and astronaut Christina Koch will be moved to Thursday or Friday. That historic spacewalk had been scheduled for Oct. 21.

.@Space_Station update: our first all-female spacewalk with @Astro_Christina and @Astro_Jessica will be Thursday or Friday to replace a faulty battery charge-discharge unit. We’ll have a telecon later today. More details: https://t.co/0T6OOfuQQc pic.twitter.com/zQ7cH4fIBg — Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) October 15, 2019

NASA officials said in a blog post that the change was necessary to replace a power controller that failed last weekend. Station managers decided to postpone previously scheduled spacewalks to install new batteries in order to replace the faulty unit known as a Battery Charge/Discharge Unit (BCDU).

The station’s overall power supply fed by four sets of batteries and solar arrays remains sufficient for all operations and has no impact on the crew’s safety or ongoing laboratory experiments, according to NASA. However, the failure of the power unit does prevent the new lithium-ion battery installed earlier this month from providing additional station power.

Bridenstine said that more information about the schedule changes will be released later Tuesday.

Meir is also scheduled for an Oct. 25 spacewalk with Luca Parmitano of the European Space Agency, but it was not immediately clear if that will take place then.

Always an incredible experience working with this exceptional #spacewalk team: @astro_luca, @Astro_Christina, @AstroDrewMorgan & Mission Control teams at @NASA_Johnson. Congrats to all involved in supporting the second spacewalk in the series to upgrade @Space_Station batteries. pic.twitter.com/Wmr42CUwem — Jessica Meir (@Astro_Jessica) October 14, 2019

Related Headlines Maine astronaut Jessica Meir will take her 1st spacewalk Wednesday

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: