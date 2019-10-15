FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Samantha Ellis scored twice to lead the University of Southern Maine to a 2-0 Little East field hockey win Tuesday over Framingham State.

Hayden Spencer assisted on the first goal, Abbie Staples on the second for the Huskies (8-7, 6-2).

Lindsay Pych made four saves for the shutout; Jordyn O’Boyle stopped nine for the Rams (3-11, 1-8).

WOMEN’S SOCCER

SOUTHERN MAINE C.C. 3, CENTRAL MAINE C.C. 0: Callie O’Brien had a goal and an assist as the SeaWolves (11-1-1, 6-0-1) scored three times in the second half for a YSCC win against Central Maine (4-9-1, 2-4-1) at South Portland.

Ryleigh Lord opened the scoring 20:29 into the second half, converting an assist from Desiree Veilleux. O’Brien scored from Logan Pray with four minutes left in the game, and then set up Jordan Ott a minute later.

Ali Sult shone for the Mustangs, making 21 saves in holding Southern Maine to just one goal until there was less than four minutes remaining.

Calley Baker had two saves for the SeaWolves.

UNIV. OF NEW ENGLAND 1, CURRY 0: Jessie Maywalt took a pass from Alyssa Boilard and fired a low shot into the left netting at 15:25 of the first half, scoring the winning goal for the Nor’easters (7-4-2, 2-2) against Curry (5-10, 1-3) in a Commonwealth Coast Conference game at Biddeford.

UNE goalie Jenna Pannone and Colonels keeper Oliver Hutchinson each had seven saves.

MEN’S SOCCER

UNIV. OF NEW ENGLAND 3, CURRY 1: Derek DeSantis lofted a shot into the middle of the net, giving the Nor’easters (7-5-2, 1-3) a 2-1 lead over Curry (2-11-1, 0-4) six minutes shy of the half during their Commonwealth Coast Conference match at Biddeford.

Cam Twombly assisted on the go-ahead goal.

The Colonels, on a shot from Jonathan Caldwell, took a 1-0 lead seven minutes into the game. Colin Madigan, from Twombley, tied the game with a shot to the lower right corner. Brady Cyr added a second-half goal from Cody Kennedy.

Will Shearon did not face a shot in net for UNE. Curry’s Jan Bacerra had six saves.

MAINE MARITIME 2, BATES 1: Matt Caron scored in the 82nd minute to lift the Mariners (9-3-1) over the Bobcats (8-3-1) at Lewiston.

Evan Backus scored in the 27th minute for the Mariners, converting from Caron. Trevor Gray made eight saves.

Ciaran Bardong scored for the Bobcats early in the second half, after Owen Keleher set him up.

FOOTBALL

LOUISVILLE: Redshirt junior quarterback Jawon Pass will miss the rest of this season after having surgery for an injured right toe that has sidelined him the past four games.

Pass started the Cardinals’ first two games and was injured in the opener against Notre Dame. He completed 12 of 19 passes for a career-best four touchdowns and 196 yards in a win over Eastern Kentucky. He then missed the next game against Western Kentucky with what the program said was a lower extremity injury.

LSU: Coach Ed Orgeron says receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. won’t be ready to return from a foot injury when the second-ranked Tigers visit Mississippi State on Saturday.

Marshall has missed two games since injuring his right foot during a victory at Vanderbilt on Sept. 21.

The sophomore caught 20 passes for 304 yards and six touchdowns before getting hurt. He was in uniform and participated in pregame warm-ups last Saturday night before LSU’s 42-28 win over Florida.

Orgeron says Marshall us “going to do some individual this week, but he’s not ready to play yet.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous