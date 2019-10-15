VARIETY! will begin at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Waterville Opera House, 1 Common St., in Waterville.

The fundraising event for Waterville Creates! will feature original performances that have been curated especially for this community event — including the headlining act Star the Dancing Horse with Intuitive Horseman, Kevin Crane and a special performance from Disney’s Newsies the Musical.

Additional performances will include music, dance, poetry, film and more.

Proceeds will support the programming of Waterville Creates!, the Maine Film Center, the Waterville Opera House, and Common Street Arts.

Tickets cost $34-$35.

For tickets, or more information, call 873-7000, or visit operahouse.org.

