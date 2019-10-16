WATERVILLE — The third annual Central Maine Converge and Create Weekend will be held from 12:30 to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, and from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, hosted at Thomas College, 180 West River Road.

The two-day event is for individuals who are interested in innovation and entrepreneurship and who would like to learn how to use innovative technology to take their idea or business to the next level. The event will feature keynotes, panel discussions, breakout sessions, and networking with experts in the innovation and entrepreneurship field.

“It’s so exciting to be able to bring this level of expertise in the fields of innovation and entrepreneurship to Central Maine,” said Thomas College’s Harold Alfond Institute for Business Innovation Executive Director Mike Duguay, according to the release. “This year’s presenting speakers and panelists are nationally recognized in their industries and offer an amazing collection of skill and knowledge on how to use technology and innovation to make impactful change.”

Friday afternoon’s keynote address will be given by Vice President of New Business Ventures at WEX Rodrigo Meirelles. Meirelles will discuss what FinTech, AI and Blockchain are and how they are significantly impacting our lives and businesses.

Other innovation experts and entrepreneurs leading breakout sessions include Kevin Callahan, of Interaction Agility Inc., Steve Musica of Lean East, Martha Bentley of the State of Maine, Shane Beckim of MTI, Roberto Caminos of IDEXX, Nick Rimsa of Eariously, and Oliver Sabot of Nova Pioneer.

Organizing partners include the Harold Alfond Institute for Business Innovation at Thomas College, Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce, Central Maine Growth Council, Waterville Creates!, Waterville Public Library, and Bricks Coworking & Innovation Space, according to a news release from Thomas College.

Registration is available online at thomas.edu/create. Cost is free for both the public and for students.

For more information, call 859-1159 or visit thomas.edu/create.

