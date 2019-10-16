History is a pretty reliable indicator of what one can expect from future behavior. During his first nine months, Ward 5 Councilor Jay Coelho has been an active and engaged participant and tireless advocate for all things Waterville. He is active in the schools, negotiated favorable contracts with city unions, and as a member of the TIF committee, he has created partnerships with between the city and business that are looking to be part of Waterville’s revitalization.

It’s essential to have people representing Waterville residents that actually have the resident’s best interests in mind when making critical decisions about the future. Our city is rapidly growing and Councilor Coelho understands and values all it offers and feels strongly about maintaining it as a great place to raise a family and be part of a tight-knit community.

I believe the choice is clear. When you cast your vote for Ward 5 Waterville City Council, I would strongly encourage you to cast that vote to re-elect Jay Coelho.

Mike Morris

Waterville

