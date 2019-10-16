Wednesday was Aspirations Day at Cony, with middle and high school students taking part in a number of activities. A number of speakers were planned, both at the start and end of the day, including members of the Maine Cabin Masters, former Chief Justice Daniel Wathen and Cony football great Ben Lucas. The day was coordinated with a MELMAC Foundation Grant used to support students post-secondary school plans. In addition to the on-campus speakers, seniors took part in college visits and seventh graders toured local businesses and other agencies.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: