Corner House, a bluegrass band, will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at Somerset Abbey, on Main Street in Madison. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Clinging whole heartedly to studied traditions, the Boston-based band has tended to write and arrange music liberally comprised of Irish, Scottish, Appalachian stringband, and bluegrass influences.

The singular roots music scene of Boston has long been a destination for musicians seeking level footing to build upon. On winter eves most suited for warm tea and blankets, Ethan Hawkins (guitar), Louise Bichan (fiddle), Ethan Setiawan (mandolin), found a musical home in one another. In the fall of 2017, Corner House had debuted at FreshGrass Festival in North Adams, Massachusetts, and were making preparations to record an EP and tour Scotland, which they did in the summer of the following year. Returning from overseas, the three found cellist, Casey Murray, living just down the street and invited the contra-dance influenced player to join the fold.

The group is currently gearing up for tours along the west coast in summer 2019, and New England in the fall.

Tickets cost $15.

For tickets, stop by Pizzarama, 99 Main St., in Madison, or Skowhegan Chamber of Commerce, 23 Commercial St., in Skowhegan, or visit somersetabbey.net.

For more information, call 696-5800, or email [email protected].

