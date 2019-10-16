We moved from Waterville in July 2019. One factor in our decision to move was the escalating taxes. For years I attended council and budget meetings and fought to lower taxes.

I now read that the councilor for Ward 5, Jay Coehlo, is proposing the city purchase two used ambulances and the city start their own ambulance service. And who will ultimately pay for this service? The taxpayers of Waterville. They will have to fully equip these ambulances and hire staff, not to mention the liability insurance. All of this when Waterville already has a fully trained, capable ambulance service in Delta.

What Waterville needs right now is a ward representative who is fiscally conservative. Someone who is not afraid to look at the services Waterville provides and recommend reductions. Someone who is looking out for the taxpayers of Waterville.

That is why I recommend Rick Foss for Ward 5. He has met with the people of the ward, explaining his views and what he hopes to accomplish. I am afraid a vote for Mr. Coehlo would mean higher taxes next year. A vote for Mr. Foss will be a vote for level-headed conservative spending. A vote for Mr. Foss means you want someone on the council who is looking out for you, the taxpayer. Please vote for Rick Foss.

Larry and Sandy Sullivan

Millinocket

