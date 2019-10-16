I am writing to urge voters in Ward 6 to support Claude Francke for Waterville City Council.

Mr. Francke is a kind, smart, well-educated person who will be looking out for the best interests of all Waterville residents. His background as a lawyer and his commitment to social justice make him an ideal council member who will work to keep Waterville in the top tier of good places to live in Maine.

In addition voters will find that Claude is an outstanding problem-solver, rarely going for the easy, immediate answer but rather looking for sensible long-term solutions.

A vote for Claude is a vote for the kind of Waterville we want to see: forward-looking, fair, and sustainable.

Emanuel Pariser

Waterville

