As a Ward 1 school board member and voter, I am voting for Raegan LaRochelle for City Council on Nov. 5. I have been lucky enough to interact and volunteer alongside Raegan as a dedicated Lithgow Library volunteer, a caring youth sports coach, and as someone who is very involved and cares deeply about Augusta and all of its residentss.

She grew up here and is raising her family here as well as being a business owner. You will not find a more passionate and positive voice for Augusta than Raegan LaRochelle.

I truly believe she will be a strong advocate for all of Augusta residents and urge you to cast your vote for Raegan LaRochelle.

Staci Fortunato

Augusta

