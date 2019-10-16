WATERVILLE — Seven different players scored for the Waterville girls soccer team on the way to a 7-0 win over Lawrence in a Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference match Wednesday.
Jayda Murray, Caitlyn Smith, Sadie Garling, Ella Moody, Paige St. Pierre, Krista Evans and Danica Serdjenian each tallied goals for the Purple Panthers (12-1-0).
The Bulldogs fall to 0-13-0.
RICHMOND 5, TEMPLE 1: Bryanne Lancaster scored two goals and had an assist to lead the Bobcats past the Bereans in an East/West game in Richmond.
Leah Wescott, Laura Brown and Rylie Irish added goals for the Bobcats (10-4-0).
Hannah Hubbard scored the lone goal for Temple (10-3-0).
FIELD HOCKEY
LAWRENCE 13, ERSKINE 2: Lexi Lewis scored six goals and had an assist to lead the Bulldogs to a KVAC win over the Eagles in Fairfield.
Elsie Suttie and McKenzie Nadeau each had two goals for the Bulldogs (11-3), while Miranda Lambert, Haylei Niles and Ashtynn Stewart also notched goals for Lawrence.
Ashley Clavette and Faith Bonnell each tallied goals for Erskine (1-13).
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Varsity Maine
Football: Undefeated Maranacook thriving in new eight-man league
-
Sports
Local roundup: Waterville girls soccer rolls to win over Lawrence
-
Varsity Maine
Girls soccer: Monmouth blanks Madison
-
Varsity Maine
Field hockey: Gardiner ends regular season on high note
-
Varsity Maine
Football: Fitzgerald grabbing every opportunity with Skowhegan