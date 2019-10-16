FARMINGTON — Jake Roberts, owner of Biome medical marijuana caregiver store on Bridge Street, is beefing up security after his store in West Farmington was burglarized early Tuesday.

Roberts is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible.

It was a forced entry into the store, Deputy Police Chief Shane Cote said.

About 6 pounds of medical marijuana, a small amount of THC extract and about $1,000 in cash were taken from the business about 1:45 a.m., investigator Sgt. Michael Lyman said.

Roberts, who is a caregiver, said about 4 ounces of THC extract known as Diamonds was taken, along with the medical marijuana and money.

TCH is the principal psychoactive constituent of cannabis.

“I’m beefing up security,” Roberts said, including putting on metal shutters. “It will look like Fort Knox when I am done.”

