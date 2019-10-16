AUGUSTA – Constance Helene Berthiaume of Augusta, peacefully passed away with family by her side on Oct. 7, 2019, following a long and courageous battle with illness.

Connie was born on March 28, 1945, in Quincy Mass., one of five children of Jester and Virginia Bickford Michaud.

She was predeceased by her parents; her older sister, Jacquelyn Parady and her youngest sister, Pamela Michaud Leblanc.

Connie is survived by her sons, Guy L. and his wife, Rose Rinaldi-Berthiaume, Scott Berthiaume and his partner, Sheila Colson; her grandchildren, Guy S., Cameron and Sloan Berthiaume, Nicolle Wing, Joshua and his wife, Samantha Bryant; along with many great-grandchildren; her two brothers, Daniel and Wayne Michaud.

Connie was a kind loving courageous woman who loved her family. Before being stricken with R.A. Connie enjoyed riding her motorcycle and was an avid tennis player and outdoors person. She loved to camp and travel, often traveling across country by herself in her RV.

Connie was a woman ahead of her times working as a traveling bank auditor for the State of Maine.

Connie will be cremated with a celebration of life to be held in the spring of 2020.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous