LITCHFIELD – Robert B. Lewis Sr., of the Hallowell Rd., died on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 at Maine General Medical Center, Augusta. He was born on Sept. 22, 1942 in Malden, Mass., the son of Roger and Clara Lewis. Bob proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam era. He was a member of the Gardiner American Legion Post 4 and 40 and 8. Bob enjoyed snowmobiling, fishing and camping. Bob worked for B.I.W. for over 35 years. He was predeceased by his parents; sisters, Ann Clark, Jean Bowman, brothers, Frank Clark and Roger Lewis Jr. Bob is survived by his wife of 55 years, Betty Lewis of Litchfield; son, Robert Lewis Jr. and wife, Deborah of Litchfield; two grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. A graveside service will take place on Saturday, October 19 at 2 p.m. at Litchfield Plains Cemetery, Litchfield. Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home, 130 Pleasant St., Richmond, ME 04357. In Bob’s memory donations may be made to theAndroscoggin Hospice15 Strawberry AvenueLewiston, ME 04210

