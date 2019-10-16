FAIRFIELD – Sylvia Mae Nelson passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, due to a brief illness, at Oak Grove Nursing Home.

Sylvia was born in Bath on June 7, 1938, to Kenneth and Ruth (Dillingham) Googins. She attended Bath Schools.

She worked many years as a telephone operator, and she retired from LaVerdiere’s Super Drug Store in the credit department after 10 years of service.

Many memories and good times were shared at Moxie Lake with family and friends at their camp. Sylvia enjoyed early season fishing on the lake with her husband, Donald, as well as many moose hunts.

She was predeceased by her parents, Ken and Ruth Googins; her loving husband of 45 years, Donald F. Nelson; her son, Randy Inman, her stepdaughter, Terri Starrett; and her grandson, Chris Hallee.

Sylvia is survived by a brother, Allen Googins and his girlfriend, Linda; her daughter, Dede and her husband, Paul Dickey Jr. of Fairfield, her stepson, Richard and his wife, Lori Nelson of South China, her stepdaughter, Lisa Arbour of Augusta; her daughter, Sherry Hovey of Moscow; her grandchildren, Corey Dickey, Brady and Derick Inman, James Mower, Chelsea and Julie Arbour, Jillian Daugherty and Ryan Nelson; as well as nine great-grandchildren.

At the request of the family there will be a private burial at a later date.

The Family would like to thank the staff at Oak Grove Nursing Home for taking such good care of her while she was a resident.

Arrangements are by Lawry Brothers Funeral and Cremation Care, 107 Main St., Fairfield.

