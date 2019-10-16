Morning Sentinel and Kennebec Journal football writers Travis Lazarczyk and Drew Bonifant are joined by Messalonskee coach Walter Polky to talk about the rebuilding process, a tough PTC B and which teams around the state are peaking at the right time.

Listen to the audio of the entire podcast above, or watch the video below. Don’t forget to subscribe to Gridiron Gurus on iTunes by clicking here and never miss an episode.

