The City Council is undergoing a major change on this Nov. 5 Election Day as three vacant seats need to be filled. One of these positions is an at-large seat. I am fully backing Heather Pouliot, a native and small-business owner here in Augusta, in her run for this seat.

Augusta needs people who are very aware of the paths it has taken in the past, its current positions, and the ability to consider its future needs. Augusta residents need people who will stand up and represent them by listening to our concerns fairly.

I truly believe that Heather is that person. Some of her community involvement and dedication includes: Augusta Downtown Alliance board president and member; 2019 Augusta Comprehensive Plan Committee co-chair; Maine Children’s Trust board member; Kennebec Valley YMCA Committee volunteer; adviser/mentor, Olympia Snowe Women’s Leadership Institute; Calumet Club member, Kennebec Leadership Institute graduate; past co-chair and Planning Board member and past United Way of Kennebec Valley member.

I have seen her in action and I have worked with her on numerous occasions. You cannot find a more qualified and devoted person than Heather Pouliot.

This Nov. 5, get out and vote for the candidates you feel are best qualified, as I will be doing when I cast my vote for Heather.

Bob Corey

Augusta

