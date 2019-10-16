I grew up in Augusta. It is where I went to school, where I choose to live with my own family now, and where I have spent many years working with our community’s youth.
I have known Heather Pouliot for more than 12 years, on both a personal and professional level. I see the passion that she has for our city, for supporting the special things that already exist here and for growing it into the place she knows it can be.
Pouliot is dedicated, honest, hard-working, and has a vision for our city that will help it be a place in which my own children and the children I work with can grow. I support Heather Pouliot for City Council and believe that she will be a champion for Augusta and the people who live, work, and play here.
Lissa Niederer
Augusta
