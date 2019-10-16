“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” will be staged at Sparrows Nest Theater, 1114 West Mills Road, in Industry.

Show times are set for 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, and Oct. 19, 25 and 26 and at 2 p.m. Oct. 20 and 27.

A winner of multiple Tony Awards on Broadway, the show sheds light on the mysterious world of competitive spelling. The story unfolds as we see a group of awkward teenagers struggling with not only their adolescence, but with trying to win the ultimate prize; bragging rights as the best speller in the district.

Sparrows Nest Theatre is bringing together some of the community’s most talented performers of all ages in this delightful and endearing show.

Please note all performances are rated PG-13 except the Oct. 20 matinee, which is rated G.

For reservations, or more information, call 778-2468.

