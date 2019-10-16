A cut cable that led to interruptions in cable and internet service for about 3,000 customers in Portland Tuesday has been fixed, Spectrum said Wednesday morning.

The problem occurred when a third-party excavator cut two fiber-optic lines, said Andrew Russell, a spokesman for Charter Communications, the parent company of cable provider Spectrum.

He said each of the lines contain hundreds of individual strands that needed to be fused back together.

The problem was reported about noon Tuesday, Russell said, and the “vast majority” of customers had service restored late Tuesday night. The remaining repairs were made overnight, he said.

The area affected by the outage included Portland City Hall, where officials put off a meeting of the City Council’s Economic Development and Health and Human Services committees scheduled for Tuesday night. Councilors were planning to address the city’s recreational marijuana licensing rules and had said before the meeting that they would livestream the session. When that became impossible because of the outage, they postponed the meeting and said it will be rescheduled.

