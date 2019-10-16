Ukulele Russ will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at Johnson Hall, 280 Water St., in Gardiner. Doors open a half-hour before the show.

With a stage name like Ukulele Russ, one might imagine Hawaiian shirts and inoffensive luau music or maybe a bunch of kid-friendly songs espousing the benefits of making friends and learning to tie shoes.

But that’s about as far away from reality as possible.

Russ is talented on the axe (or, as he refers to the diminutive instrument, the hatchet) and he does some pretty innovative stuff with a loop pedal and a bass ukulele that he secures to a stand with DeWalt clamps.

Plus he’s an engaging storyteller, frank and funny (and maybe a little crass) and highly entertaining.

Tickets cost $16 for adults, $14 for seniors and $5 for children in advance; or $19 for adults, $17 for seniors and $5 for children at the door the night of the show.

Tickets are available noon-3 p.m. through Friday at Johnson Hall’s Box Office.

For more information, call 582-7144 or visit johnsonhall.org.

