Organizers of the University of Maine at Farmington’s annual Arts & Crafts Show seeks entrepreneurs, artists and crafters interested in selling their homemade and creative goods at UMF’s’ annual holiday sales event, according to a news release from UMF.

The show will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, in the Olsen Student Center on campus at 111 South St. That day coincides with the Farmington Early Bird, one of the busiest Saturday’s of the holiday season, when members of the local public shop the many holiday and crafts sales in the area.

New this year, the UMF Office of Conferences and Events will hold a drawing open to this year’s exhibitors for a single free vendor table space at next year’s 2020 UMF Arts & Craft Show. This year’s exhibitors are automatically entered into the drawing.

“Our vendors are like family. Many of them return every year, and we wanted to do a little something to let them know we appreciate them,” said Ernestine Hutchinson, coordinator of UMF Conferences and Events, according to the release.

Spaces are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

To book a space for the upcoming event, call the UMF Conference & Events Office at 778-7344 or email Ernestine Hutchinson at [email protected].

