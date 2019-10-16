WATERVILLE — The City Council on Tuesday night approved the purchase of equipment, referred zoning issues to the Planning Board and took a first vote on funding Kringleville expenses for the holidays.

The city will be able to purchase a front end loader, snowblower and other needed equipment, since the City Council on Tuesday approved contracts for the items.

Among the items the council voted unanimously to buy:

• The front end loader, for $174,502, from Central Equipment Co., of Stillwater.

• The integrated loader mounted snowblower, for $133,000, from Northland JCB, of Lewiston.

• A loader-mounted wing-plow patrol package, for $10,253, from Viking-Cives, of Lewiston.

• A four-wheel drive articulating sidewalk tractor with attachments, for $126,480, from Beauregard Equipment Co., of Hermon.

• A one-ton crew cab truck with rack-dump body, for $36,244, from O’Connor Auto Group, of Augusta.

• A four-wheel drive loader-backhoe, for $88,000, from Nortrax Equipment, of Bangor.

In other matters, the council voted to refer to the Planning Board for public hearing and recommendation requests by:

• William Dangler to rezone 68 Western Ave. so he may move his hair salon there. Dangler owns People’s Salon & Spa at 18 Temple St.

• Peter Clark, owner of Pete’s Pig Catering & Barbecue, at 35 Water St., to eliminate the prohibition of off-premises, business directional signs for businesses having frontage on that street.

The council also took a first of two needed votes to transfer $5,000 from the downtown tax increment financing account to the general fund to support Kringleville’s expenses and lighting for the holiday season. The Children’s Discovery Museum organizes the activities.

Councilors also took a first vote to accept a $10,000 donation from Douglas Wetmore and Catherine Delesky, the parents of Colby College student Calvin Wetmore, for a firefighter training program. Calvin Wetmore is a Waterville firefighter.

The council voted to accept a 2018 Federal Emergency Management Agency Assistance to Firefighters Grant. Councilors approved an amendment to the marijuana ordinance, took a first vote to make amendments to the public safety ordinance for cost recovery, renewed a liquor license for Hampton Inn and renewed a special amusement permit to Kevin A. Joseph, doing business as You Know Whose Pub.

They also issued a food license to Jason and January Furchak, who plan to buy Holy Cannoli downtown later this month, and approved a food license for Jamie M. Stanley, owner of the Lunchbox on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

