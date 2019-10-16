“Women in Jeopardy,” by Wendy MacLeoad, will be staged Oct. 18-27 at The Public Theatre, 31 Maple St., in Lewiston.

Show times are 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, and Oct. 19,, 24, 25 and 27; 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20; and at 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.

It’s “Sex and the City” meets “I Love Lucy” when middle-aged single moms start dating. Longtime friends Liz, Mary and Jo do everything together, until Liz starts dating a creepy guy who may or may not be a serial killer. It’s up to her gal pals to bring her to her senses as they trade in their wine glasses for spy glasses and leap to her rescue.

Tickets cost $25 for adults, $20 for student with ID and $10 for children.

For more information, call 782-3200.

