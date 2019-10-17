An encore HD broadcast from London of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” will begin at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at Waterville Opera House, 1 Common St., in Waterville.

The running time is two hours, 40 minutes.

A feuding fairy King and Queen of the forest cross paths with four runaway lovers and a troupe of actors trying to rehearse a play. As their dispute grows, the magical royal couple meddle with mortal lives leading to love triangles, mistaken identities and transformations … with hilarious, but dark consequences.

Shakespeare’s most famous romantic comedy will be captured live from the Bridge Theatre in London. Gwendoline Christie (“Game of Thrones”), Oliver Chris (“Green Wing,” NT Live: “Young Marx”), David Moorst (NT Live: “Allelujah!”) and Hammed Animashaun (“The Barber Shop Chronicles”) lead the cast as Titania, Oberon, Puck and Bottom.

Tickets cost $12-$18.

For tickets, or more information, visit operahouse.org, or call 873-7000.

