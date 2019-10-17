In the past few months, I have walked many of the Ward 3 streets to meet as many residents as possible. Many of you welcomed me into your homes, shared your concerns, ideas and suggestions. I sincerely thank you.
I have learned so much more about our city and our community. I would be honored to have your vote and the opportunity to serve you as the Ward 3 Augusta city councilor if elected on Nov. 5. I will make our residents my top priority.
Although new to the political road, I have a strong work ethic, know the importance of detail, and offer practicality in solving problems. Working in and volunteering for community-focused organizations, I realize the importance of fresh ideas and positive solutions.
As a councilor, I will work to attract and support small businesses to the Augusta area, and make it easier for people to live and do business here. Ward 3 is the economic engine of Augusta and I will strongly support the renewal and the growth of our downtown.
Please join me for a meet and greet at Le Club Calumet (Founder’s Conference Room), 334 West River Road, Augusta, on Thursday, Oct. 17, 5-7 p.m.
Lisa Newell
Augusta
-
