FARMINGTON — A Kingfield man, who was indicted Thursday for a hit-and-run accident May 15 in Kingfield, was involved in another accident this week that sent five people to a hospital.

Issac Moody, 32, was indicted by a grand jury on charges of driving to endanger and leaving the scene of an accident involving serious bodily injury or death, stemming from the May 15 incident.

Skateboarder Daniel Brown Jr., 17, of Kingfield told Franklin County Sgt. Nate Bean he was riding on the fog line heading west on Route 142 toward Kingfield Elementary School. He saw a vehicle heading in his direction in the opposite lane and “the vehicle suddenly crossed the centerline and came right toward him,” according to Deputy Andrew Morgan’s affidavit filed with a Farmington court.

Brown suffered severe injuries and was taken by ambulance to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington, then flown to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Moody told police he thought he hit a dog, didn’t stop and drove home, Morgan wrote in the affidavit.

He told Morgan that when he arrived home his girlfriend, Anisha Gagnon, who was a passenger in the car along with their 1-month-old baby, Keegan, told him to go back to the scene, according to the document.

When Moody returned to the scene in his 2008 Scion, Morgan saw significant damage to the hood, windshield and roof.

According to the affidavit, Moody said when he returned to the scene he learned that he had struck a young man on a skateboard. He told Morgan he didn’t see him but “admitted” to being in an accident.

During the investigation it was determined that Moody was traveling east on Route 142 and went off the road to the left and struck Brown, reentered the roadway and continued driving, according to the affidavit.

Moody also was involved in an accident Wednesday in Lisbon that sent five people to a hospital. He has a charge of operating a motor vehicle under license suspension pending, Lisbon Police Chief Marc Hagan wrote in a statement.

Moody’s vehicle appeared to have crossed the centerline on Route 196 and collided with an oncoming vehicle, according to Hagan.

Moody remained at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston on Thursday with a lower body injury, according to the statement. His passenger, Gagnon, 29, of Temple was also a patient at the hospital with upper body injuries. Their 20-month-old child was examined after the crash and released from the hospital.

The two occupants of the oncoming Chrysler van, George Gamrat, 74, and Linda Gamrat, 71, both of Lisbon, were treated at CMMC. George was released after treatment for minor injuries; Linda was still a patient Thursday with upper body injuries, according to the statement.

A conviction on each of the Franklin County grand jury charges is punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.

