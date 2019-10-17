FALL RIVER, Mass. — Prosecutors say a man who fled Massachusetts 16 years ago and was arrested in Maine this summer will be arraigned in connection with a pair of unsolved rapes from the 1990s.
Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said 61-year-old Ivan Keith will be arraigned Friday in Fall River.
Quinn said Keith was indicted on three counts of aggravated rape, a kidnapping charge, assault with a dangerous weapon and other violations.
His defense attorney couldn’t immediately be reached for comment Thursday, but previously said Keith denies the charges.
Keith was taken into custody Aug. 2 in remote Tremont, Maine. Quinn said Keith was using a new name.
Quinn says Keith is accused of committing a rape outside a high school in Taunton in 1997, and at a business in Easton, Massachusetts, in 1998.
