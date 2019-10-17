The Midcoast Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Rohan Smith, will open its 30th season with “Delight and Despair,” two concerts that will take listeners on a roller-coaster of emotions from Dvorak’s fun “Carnival Overture” to Prokofiev’s tragic Romeo and Juliet, Suite 2 and the highly emotive and popular Fifth Symphony by Tchaikovsky.
Performances are set for 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Gendron Franco Center, 46 Cedar St., in Lewiston, and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at the Orion Performing Arts Center, 50 Republic Ave., in Topsham.
As part of its “More with Midcoast” enrichment program, the orchestra will offer audience members in Lewiston an intermission performance by the Lewiston High School Jazz Ensemble led by Jenna Nelson.
Orion audience members are invited to attend a free demonstration of how orchestras work with MSO’s Mary Hunter (Professor of Music, Emeritus, at Bowdoin College) at 1:15 p.m. on Sunday.
Tickets cost $22 in advance or $25 at the events, children and college students with ID will be admitted free.
For tickets, or more information, visit MidcoastSymphony.org or call 315-1712.
