In community discussions and in the papers, at the State House, and in each corner of our great state, Augusta’s “cultural renaissance” is what everyone is talking about. Augusta is a city on the move with a bustling downtown, incredible financial and volunteer investment, and home to many well-attended community events.
These things don’t just happen on their own, and that’s why it is with extreme pleasure that I fully endorse Heather Pouliot for City Council.
I can hardly think of any individual who has been more impactful to Augusta’s economic miracle than Heather. Wherever there is a business meeting, downtown revitalization discussion, or after-hours event residents of our state’s capital will find Heather — not watching, but participating and leading.
As a teacher and someone invested in statewide discussions about education and workforce development, I know Augusta and central Maine will be best served to have Heather’s vision for growing the productive population we will need to meet our 21st-century needs.
Rep. Justin Fecteau
R-Augusta
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Editorials
Our View: Wheelchair athlete should be allowed to compete alongside teammates
-
Maine Authors
OFF RADAR: ‘The Insititute’
-
Editorials
View from Away: Sanctions can still work – here’s how
-
Columnists
Maine Voices: A Connecticut Yankee in King Donald’s court
-
Arts & Entertainment
Maine influences shine through in new film ‘The Lighthouse’
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.