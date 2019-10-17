In community discussions and in the papers, at the State House, and in each corner of our great state, Augusta’s “cultural renaissance” is what everyone is talking about. Augusta is a city on the move with a bustling downtown, incredible financial and volunteer investment, and home to many well-attended community events.

These things don’t just happen on their own, and that’s why it is with extreme pleasure that I fully endorse Heather Pouliot for City Council.

I can hardly think of any individual who has been more impactful to Augusta’s economic miracle than Heather. Wherever there is a business meeting, downtown revitalization discussion, or after-hours event residents of our state’s capital will find Heather — not watching, but participating and leading.

As a teacher and someone invested in statewide discussions about education and workforce development, I know Augusta and central Maine will be best served to have Heather’s vision for growing the productive population we will need to meet our 21st-century needs.

Rep. Justin Fecteau

R-Augusta

Send questions/comments to the editors.