State Street Traditional Jazz Band will perform at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at UMA Jewett Auditorium, 46 University Drive, in Augusta.

The event is part of the Concerts at Jewett series, sponsored by University of Maine at Augusta College of Arts and Sciences and UMA Senior College.

Every member of this band has a passion to play and preserve Traditional New Orleans Jazz. By capturing the original “Preservation Hall Jazz Band” era of music, John Page, founder and band leader, has brought his love of traditional New Orleans Jazz to the forefront of the music scene since 1987. He has spent most of his musical pursuit studying, playing and working with the most influential New Orleans musicians of his generation.

The band pays homage to music born over 100 years past, to its authentic origins at the turn of the 20th century. These enchanting sounds were heard then in New Orleans and throughout the Louisiana Delta region. However, following WWI, jazz moved north out of New Orleans, and in the course of the move it began to change. Yet, many musical greats kept it alive.

The members of the band are: John Page on trumpet; Peter Dunphy, banjo; Bill Thurston on drums; Barry Daniels, clarinet; Doug Protsik on piano; Tom Wilbur, tuba; and Parker Kenyon, trombone.

Tickets cost $10 for adults, $5 for students and is free for children 12 and younger.

Tickets are available at Dave’s Appliance, 59 Central St., in Winthrop and at the door.

For more information, call 621-3551, email [email protected], or visit concertsatjewett.com.

