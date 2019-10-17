The Wilton Day Extension Homemakers seeks crafters for its craft fair scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at St. Luke’s Church in Wilton.

The fair will include themed-raffle baskets, baked goods, finger rolls and soups, as well as crafters. Any crafter that would like to join can call Becky Tyler at 779-7995.

The group also will hold a tissue drive again this year starting in November. Anyone from Wilton can drop the boxes off at the Wilton Town Office.

