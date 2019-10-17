The Wilton Day Extension Homemakers seeks crafters for its craft fair scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at St. Luke’s Church in Wilton.
The fair will include themed-raffle baskets, baked goods, finger rolls and soups, as well as crafters. Any crafter that would like to join can call Becky Tyler at 779-7995.
The group also will hold a tissue drive again this year starting in November. Anyone from Wilton can drop the boxes off at the Wilton Town Office.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Community
Vendors sought for Wilton Day Extension Homemakers craft fair
-
Life & Culture
“A Midsummer Night’s Dream” rebroadcast set for Sunday
-
Life & Culture
State Street Traditional Jazz Band to perform at UMA
-
Life & Culture
Midcoast Symphony Orchestra Opens 30th Season Oct. 19
-
Local & State
Maine astronaut about to make historic leap into space