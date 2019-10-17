FARMINGTON — A Wilton man was indicted Thursday on charges that he knocked a woman unconscious, tied her up, sexually assaulted her and ran a knife down her chest at a residence on Welch Road in June.

Jason L. Baker Sr., 45, was indicted on one charge of kidnapping, two counts of gross sexual assault and two counts of aggravated assault.

Wilton police Sgt. Chad Abbott and officer Kevin Lemay responded to a report of a nude woman running down the road with her hands tied behind her back shortly before 7 p.m. on June 8, Police Chief Heidi Wilcox previously said.

The woman ran to neighbors to report she had been sexually assaulted. Her hands were bound behind her back with rope and duct tape, according to Abbott’s affidavit filed with a Farmington court.

Neighbors cut her free and called police.

She was taken by a NorthStar EMS ambulance to the emergency room at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington, the chief said.

The woman told Abbott that Baker had knocked her unconscious and tied her hands and feet. When she awoke, he was sexually assaulting her, according to Abbott.

She told police Baker had run a knife down her chest while she was tied up, leaving light cut marks on her skin, according to Abbott’s affidavit.

The woman estimated she was tied up for four to five hours before she was able to leave the house after he left in a vehicle.

A conviction for kidnapping is punishable by up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000. Convictions for gross sexual assault and aggravated assault are each punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $20,000.

