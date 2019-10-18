AUGUSTA

Augusta duplicate bridge club winners on Wednesday were Paul Sherman and Paul Mitnik, Fred Letourneau and Sharron Hinckley, Jean Bird and Ron Cote, and Stefanie Barley and Nina Mendall.

Winners on Thursday were Tom Simmons and Anil Goswami, Patricia Damon and Dan Townsend, and Kathy Burden and Ken Harvey.

The club meets at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Granite Hill Estates, 60 Balsam Drive, Hallowell, and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at Kennebec Plaza, 20 Willow St., Augusta. All are welcome; a partner is guaranteed.

For more information, call 485-2530.

FAIRFIELD

The Fairfield nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Tuesday were Jessie Gunther and Donna Bartlett, Ed and Joyce Rushton, Lynn Kerschner and Jean Reileig, and Carroll and Audrey Harding.

The club meets at 11:30 a.m. every Tuesday at the Elks Lodge, Industrial Road in Waterville. Bring your own partner.

For more information, call 859-3333.

HALLOWELL

Spectrum Generations William S. Cohen Community Center contract bridge winner on Wednesday was Sally Foster. Gloria Gilbert placed second, and Mary Dionne placed third.

Thursday’s winner was David Lathe. Kay O’Brien placed second, and Don Albert placed third.

Contract bridge is played Wednesdays and Thursdays at the center on 22 Town Farm Road. For more information, call 626-7777.

WATERVILLE

The Waterville nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Thursday were Betty Perry and Lynn Kerscher. Barbara Hayes and Rona Backstrom placed second, Dick Quinlan and Lee Lenfest placed third, and Sylvia Palmer and Louie Violette placed fourth.

The club meets at 11 a.m. Thursdays at Spectrum Generations Muskie Community Center, Gold Street. Bring your own partner.

For more information, call 872-5932.

